Pretty Senior High School Girl Thought She Had Charmed Her Way Into Parking For Free, But This Teenage Boy And His Brother Had The Last Laugh

Sometimes misfortune turns out to be a blessing in disguise.

If you were in charge of collecting money for an event and someone laid on the charm, would you consider letting them in for free, or would you treat everyone equally?

This teenage boy was helping his brother at a local fair’s parking lot.

They finished their shift, but their mom was late picking them up, so they stayed longer.

Then, a pretty teenage girl drove up and tried to be extra charming to get free parking.

I don’t know if this was truly revenge but it was a funny story. When I was much younger, like 8th grade, my bro and I were working a sports booster event at our local fair. We were collecting money for cars to park in the parking lot. We were the last shift. At 6 p.m., the head of the organization came by and collected the money box and table and drove off.

A pretty girl came up and asked if she could park for free.

My mom, however, was pretty late to pick us up, and we were just standing there. The thing is, people kept driving up and giving us money to park there. Being young, foolish teens, we just smiled and took the money! Anyways, this really hot senior girl drives up and really puts the charm on. She was like, “Can I just go in for free?”

This teenage boy and his brother agreed, even though parking was already free for that night.

We were like, yes, yes, of course you can! She drove in, seemingly very proud that she had charmed some innocent underclassmen. However, the joke was on her since the parking was free at that time. My bro and I made a nice $60 since my mom forgot to pick us up on time!

That worked out well for everyone except the people who paid even though they didn’t need to.

Some people think they can always charm their way into getting free stuff.

