Pushy Friend Harassed Her Friend’s Mutual Connections For Party Invites, So She Ended Up Just Pushing Everyone Away Instead Of Being Included

Navigating separate social circles can be a delicate dance when it comes to making a guest list.

One woman found herself caught in the middle of a dramatic argument when her friend demanded to be included in gatherings with people who didn’t even know her.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I told my friend that just because someone’s my friend doesn’t make them her friends? My friend (31F) is getting really upset with me (31F) because she’s not being invited to my friends’ houses or gatherings, but they don’t even know her.

She shares a recent example.

Last month, when a friend had their 30th birthday, and she wasn’t invited. I tried to gently explain that he’s only inviting those he’s close with, but she got upset, saying they would be close if I’d just take her as my plus one.

But then her friend really crossed the line.

She then began messaging him over social media for an invite until he blocked her, followed by him flat-out telling me not to bring her. She then proceeded to comment on every photo or post about the party with negative comments or questions about why I was dressed the way I was.

Of course, this only drove people away.

She thinks that because he blocked her, he’s clearly a bad person and that I shouldn’t be his friend, but that’s just not how that works. WIBTA if I just bluntly tell her, “No, they are my friends; they don’t have to be your friends too.”

She’s not wrong for keeping separate social circles, even if her friend doesn’t see it that way.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This user concurs that this is a perfectly normal experience.

Friendships are based more on shared experiences than they are about just proximity.

This woman needs to act her age already.

Maybe this “friend” is someone she should stay away from moving forward.

If anything, her friend’s reaction showed why she didn’t deserve an invite.

If her friend doesn’t straighten up soon, invitations are going to continue to dry up.

