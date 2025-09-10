Retail Worker Asked Woman Trying To Sell A Wii For Her ID, But She Started Fuming

Imagine if someone entered your store wanting to sell you something, but didn’t want to disclose who they are…

Retail workers often have to deal with characters. But some of them are more memorable than others.

Woman claims to have driven 50 minutes to come to my store to sell a Wii. This story will involve people who focus on the “buy” part of “buy-sell-trade” with zero interest in store credit. So, I was taking care of something in the back. When I came out, a co-worker looked uncomfortable dealing with a woman who had a Wii. In my area, Wiis are literally a dime a dozen and we didn’t need any more. I told her that we have plenty and we were not interested in it for cash but we could do store credit. She started throwing a fit saying she needs money and she used to come all the time (no idea who she was) and she drove 50 minutes to sell it specifically to us.

This last one was odd, as where she claimed to be coming from had at least 4 stores that are very similar to mine, not to mention some rather large chains that would also take Wiis. All of them are much closer to where she claimed to be coming from. I decided to give her the benefit of the doubt and gave her a cash offer even though we really didn’t need any more Wiis. When I told her the cash offer, she started getting combative asking why we can’t match the store credit offer in cash (we offer more store credit). I told her that in cash I am firm, but if she wanted to consider store credit I could go up a bit higher. Eventually, she just said ok to the cash offer.

Now, we legally have to ask for an ID and take information from anyone selling to us. If one day we can’t answer where uniquely serial numbered items were obtained, we could get in a ton of trouble. I asked her if I could see her ID and she suddenly started fuming. She said she didn’t have it (remember she claimed to have driven 50 minutes from a much bigger town specifically to sell to us).

I told her we legally need to take information and she angrily replies “we are legally trying to **** her over”. She takes her stuff back angrily and on her way out she complains about how much she has bought from the store, even though we don’t recognize her. Just before she exits she angrily says “I hope this place ******* fails”. I felt like being a jerk and replying “I hope you don’t get pulled over”.

