Roomie Took The Last Piece Of Pizza Even Though The Other Roommate Asked For It, But They Don’t Think It Was Selfish

I used to have a roommate who just LOVED pizza.

To the point that if I bought frozen pizzas, I wouldn’t have them very long, because he just had the overwhelming urge to make them.

To be fair, he did always ask, but he asked enough that eventually I just made a standing rule: he could make any pizza of mine any time, he just had to save at least half of it for me.

As this rule was always honored, peace reigned in the land.

But stories like this show what happens when the laws of pizza are shirked.

AITA for eating the last slice of pizza even though my roommate said they were “saving it”?

Read on, and prepare ye judgement:

We ordered a pizza together, and I went to grab a slice before leaving the kitchen. My roommate had said earlier they were saving the last piece for later. I didn’t think they’d actually hold it that long, so I ate it.

This seems like a pretty clear violation to me.

Now they’re mad and saying I’m selfish. I feel like it’s just food and not a big deal. AITA?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

Some were a little more relaxed about it…

But overall, the consensus was clear.

Come on, you know what you did.

At the end of the day, yes, it’s just a slice of pizza, and no, that’s not a huge deal.

The problem is that your roommate doesn’t trust you to listen to them now, and that CAN turn into a big deal.

