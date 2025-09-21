Roommate’s TV Lives In The Living Room, And Roommate Wonders If She Can Move It To Her Bedroom

After two years of sharing a TV in the living room, one roommate is seriously considering claiming it for her own space.

WIBTA for moving my TV to my room? I’ve been roommates with a friend of mine for 2 years. When we moved in, we left my TV in our living room as a temporary fix so we wouldn’t have to pitch in for a new TV when money was already so tight. The idea was that until we could afford one to share for the common space, we could share mine. My roommate, in the meantime, kept her TV in her room.

Last week I mentioned to an online friend that I was sick and tired of needing to get out of bed and enter a common area every time I wanted to watch anything. She pitched the idea to just bring it to my room. Which, honestly, I hadn’t even considered because I didn’t want to be rude, but the idea is now seeming more appealing by the day.

Now here’s what’s getting me, I just found out my roommate will be having guests in the coming weeks. Because of the timing, I worry she’ll think I’m moving it just to spite she and her guests. I haven’t even floated the idea to her yet, because I’m afraid she’ll take it the wrong way. I’m a very anxious gal at heart and just the thought of talking to her about this is giving me the jeebies. Is there a better way to go about this I’m not thinking of? Any extra advice appreciated 🙁

