Rude Customer Mocked A Cashier For Forgetting Her Bag, But The Manager Shut Her Down On The Spot

Entitled customers can make even the roughest day feel ten times harder.

So, what would you do if someone not only snapped at you over a simple mistake but then loudly insulted you to their friends?

Would you speak up?

Or would you stay quiet and hope your manager had your back when it really counted?

In today’s story, one retail employee finds herself in this very predicament and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

“UHHHMMM I said I wanted a bag?” I’ll be playing the role of me, and BG is bag girl. You should also know that I had a family drama earlier that morning before my shift. I still came in but was visibly upset. Bag girl puts two items on my counter: a backpack and some shampoo. Me – “Hi! Just these two items today? Would you like a bag for these?”

Apparently, she did want a bag.

BG – *uhmmsss and ahhhsss and doesn’t come to any decision Transaction finishes Me – “Thank you, here’ your receipt.” BG – glares at items “UUHHMMMMM I said I wanted a bag!”

She gave her the bag for free, but still got trash-talked.

Me – “Oh, sorry, I must have misheard. Here you go,” I waived the 5p bag charge in case it was my fault BG snatches, “YEA THANKS!” She then walked off down the end of our tills, and I could then hear her chewing me out in front of her friends.

The good news is that the manager heard the whole thing and jumped in.

BG – “Oh my GOD! I asked for a bag, but that girl down there didn’t give me one, so I had to ASK AGAIN. She looks a mess, too. Why hire her if she can’t follow simple instructions? Absolutely ridiculous!!” My manager heard this whole conversation. She asked the girl not to make personal comments against her staff (she was aware of my situation). She was sure it was an honest mistake, but would she like to log a complaint “over miscommunication?” Apparently, this girl just scoffed and flounced off. Rubbish does take itself out sometimes, bag and all.

Wow! Some people have nothing better to do.

Some people would’ve just stayed out of it, but it’s good to see a manager who has the employees’ backs.

