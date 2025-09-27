Rude Customer Was Berating Young Cashier, So This Woman Decided To Step In And Defend Her

Not everyone can stand up for someone who is being bullied, but if you could, would you?

AITAH for telling off a lady in a supermarket after she made the teenage cashier cry? This happened yesterday, and I’m still wondering if I overreacted. I (35F) was doing my usual weekly grocery shopping at a local supermarket. It was a busy afternoon, and the line at the checkout was pretty long. I was waiting patiently when I noticed the woman in front of me (probably mid-50s).

She was becoming increasingly agitated as the teenage cashier (about 17) was scanning her items. The cashier seemed a bit flustered. I could tell she was probably new, making a few mistakes here and there, but nothing serious. The older woman, however, was not having it. She started muttering under her breath, rolling her eyes, and tapping her foot.

Finally, when the cashier accidentally scanned an item twice, she needed to call for a supervisor to void it. The woman lost it. She started berating the poor girl, saying things like: “How hard can it be to do this job? You can’t even do basic tasks. You’re wasting people’s time.” She just kept going on and on, and the more she yelled, the more flustered the cashier got until she started tearing up.

I stood there for a second, hoping the lady would cool down, but she didn’t. The poor cashier was clearly trying her best to keep it together. That’s when I stepped in. I said to her: “You don’t have the right to treat someone like that. She’s doing her best, and it’s just a mistake. If you’re so unhappy, maybe you should try working like her for a day and see how easy it is.”

The woman looked stunned and told me to mind my own business. I replied, “It is my business when you’re making a kid cry over something as stupid as groceries.” The cashier’s supervisor had arrived by then and stepped in to handle the situation. And the woman stormed off still muttering and cursing.

After she left, the cashier thanked me with teary eyes. But a couple of people behind me in line gave me looks like I was the one who had done something wrong. Now, I’m second-guessing myself. So, AITA for telling her off?

