Rude Stranger Assumed A Shopper Knew Spanish, But When He Was A Different Ethnicity Altogether, She Went Off On Him For Neglecting To “Learn His Culture”

People often make quick assumptions about others based on how they look or where they think they come from.

He found that out the hard way when a stranger at a store decided to lecture him about a culture that wasn’t even his.

Learn your culture! This happened to me when I was in college, about 20 years ago, around 2002–2003. I live in Texas and am Pakistani, so I look Hispanic.

So one woman who came up to him also made this assumption.

I was at a Best Buy looking at CDs when this lady walked up to me asking questions in Spanish, thinking that I was Hispanic. I said, “Ma’am, I don’t work here, and I don’t speak Spanish.”

But instead of being embarrassed or admitting her mistake, she angrily doubled down.

Her face got really angry, and in decent English she said, “You should be ashamed of yourself for not knowing your culture! That’s the problem with you young kids — you think you are American and forget your culture.” I told her I’m not Hispanic, I am from Pakistan.

The lady didn’t seem to care.

She got even more upset, called me a rude name, and walked away. I was stunned at the entire interaction. I have been mistaken for Hispanic lots of times, but everyone else just apologizes and moves on.

This situation turned ugly fast.

