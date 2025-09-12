She Accidentally Chose 3D Tickets For The Movie, So She Tried To Strong-Arm The Employees To Just “Make The Movie 2D” For Her

Working in customer service means being prepared for requests that defy all logic.

One movie theater employee had only been on the job a few days when one woman demanded the impossible: Just change a 3D movie to a 2D one for me, please.

Girl in a 3D movie refuses to wear her glasses. I work at a high-end movie theater where we serve people in nice, comfy seats. Yesterday was my fourth day working there, and a family came in to see Maleficent in 3D.

The mom called me over and asked if this movie was in 3D, which I politely answered yes to. She complained that she hated 3D movies and didn’t order 3D. I told her to sit tight and see what I could do for her.

I grabbed my manager and explained the situation, and he said the family bought tickets online (not our fault she ordered the wrong theater). But he offered to have her switch to a later showing in 2D, and we would refund the extra money.

I went back to inform the guest what was decided, and she said that since her kids were already comfortable in the seats, they were going to stay in that theater and expected us to switch the movie to a 2D version. I explained to her that it wasn’t possible and apologized.

She stated that she would just refuse to wear the 3D glasses for the movie then…

In the end, the film kept running exactly the way it was supposed to — although the woman was fuming in her seat, no doubt.

So everyone else got their adventure in three dimensions while she got a headache in two.

