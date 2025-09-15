She Already Had A House Full Of Dogs, So She Refused To Let Her Daughter’s Friend Bring Another One That Wasn’t Even Trained

Even the most dog-loving homes have limits.

She loved her household of four dogs, but when her daughter’s friend demanded to bring a fifth poorly trained dog for a long visit, she drew the line immediately.

Was she justified in setting that boundary, or was it just selfish?

Read on to decide for yourself.

AITA for telling my daughter’s friend she can’t visit if she brings her dog? We have three dogs (2 labs and a mini golden doodle). My daughter (21F) has a dog too. We love all four of them to death.

But here’s where the drama started.

My daughter’s friend (21F) has a dog and is not very house trained. They are going on a trip together, and my daughter decided to invite her friend along and are staying at our place for 4 days.

Before the visit even began, she decided to speak up about her reservations.

My daughter’s friend is insisting on bringing her dog, but I said that it was too much work to add another dog to the mix in our household during their 4-day visit. I told my daughter that her friend was not welcome if she brought her dog. AITA?

She were just trying to be realistic about her limits.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

She were very clear about her boundaries, so her daughter’s friend can either abide by them or not.

When a dog isn’t house trained, it puts a lot more work on the humans watching over them.

Even a self-professed dog lover draws the line at poor training.

She has every right to decide what they choose to allow in her own home.

At the end of the day, she knew she was protecting her home and her sanity.

She should have no regrets about setting that boundary.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.