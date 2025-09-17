She And Her Partner Try To Have A Close Relationship With Her Parents, But Her Parents Keep Pushing Them Away

Imagine growing up without parents, and then you fall in love with someone who has two healthy parents. Now imagine trying everything you can think of to have a close relationship with this person’s parents, but they don’t seem to want to have a close relationship with you.

That’s the situation that happened in this story, but it doesn’t end there. And now, this woman isn’t sure if she is at fault for the almost nonexistent relationship she has with her parents.

Let’s read the whole story.

Am I wrong to be upset with my parents for disrespecting me and my partner? Am I wrong to be upset with my parents for disrespecting me and my partner? My partner has always tried to be close to my father because he lost his own very young. He spoils him, often thinks of him for this or that thing. For example, when he buys a new tool, he always buys one for him as well. At Christmas, we do a gift exchange, and if he draws my dad’s name, he will always put in more than what we usually spend on each other.

The relationship seems to be one-sided.

We often go to their house on weekends. They are retired, so not long ago, my partner asked my parents why they never came to our house. It had been about a year since they came over, except for quickly stopping by outside for 5 minutes. My father looked at my partner and replied, “Because I don’t need to.” My partner was hurt by this reply, and I understand him. We then went back home.

Now, her mom is blaming her for things where she didn’t really do anything wrong.

After that, my mother called me a few times to say hurtful things, like how we are ungrateful toward them because they sometimes do small errands for us—but we always pay them back for those errands, and my partner always adds an extra $15–20 on top of the bill. She also blamed me for losing my only friend, when in fact I have three good friends, and the one we distanced ourselves from was just taking advantage of us. And when we needed her help, there was always some excuse and she was never available. She happens to be my cousin, but that’s no reason to keep a close relationship with her.

It seems that her mother has created drama in her head.

My mother always thinks the problem comes from my partner and that I have no opinion of my own, that everything always comes from him. She writes to me asking if I can talk to her, as if my partner is stopping me from talking to them—when many times he has told me that just because he’s upset doesn’t mean I can’t talk to them. But with what my mother told me, I feel insulted, and when I told her they should apologize, she never did. She doesn’t even ask to see the kids anymore, which makes me very angry as well. Sorry for the long story. So, am I a bad daughter? 😒

What a horrible family situation. All they wanted was to be close to her family, but her parents seemed to push them both away.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is exactly what happened.

Perhaps her dad doesn’t understand her partner’s intentions.

Their kindness definitely has not been reciprocated.

They need to stop trying so hard.

This person thinks there’s more to the story.

It’s hard to be kind when your kindness is met with hostility.

