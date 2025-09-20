She Babysat Her Niece So Her Sister Could Pick Up More Hours At Work, But Her Sister Soon Criticized Her For Drawing A Reasonable Line

Helping family is supposed to feel rewarding, but sometimes it comes at a quiet cost.

AITAH for letting my daughter go on playdates or other activities when I am babysitting my niece? My sister has had to pick up more work and needs help with childcare. So I have been helping her out by watching her daughter (F5) so my sister can pick up more shifts.

My niece will have a good time if my daughter (F9) is here to play with her. A lot of the time, though, my daughter will have playdates or other activities, so she won’t be around.

My niece then gets bored here without my daughter. I am not able to entertain her as I work from home and am usually still on the clock, but available for emergencies and to keep a general eye on things.

My niece will always ask for my daughter when she’s here and be disappointed when she’s not. So my sister thinks I should keep my daughter home from playdates and other things when I am watching her daughter.

However, I feel like that would be disappointing to my daughter, as I know she loves going to these things and spends enough time with her cousin already. AITA?

This commenter doesn’t think it should be the daughter’s obligation to stay home for her cousin.

There’s a clear distinction here that’s worth paying attention to.

There has to be a better alternative here.

