She Called Her Home Builder To Come Fix An Issue With Her Mailbox, And When He Arrived, Things Went South Fast

When you have your home built, you expect things to be done right, and if there is a problem, the builders should fix it.

This TikToker had to call out the builder for an issue with the mailbox, and things went south quickly. Luckily, the interaction was captured on a Ring camera.

The video is captioned, “Wait till the end, crazy.” And that caption is spot on.

It begins with the contractor walking up to the door and ringing the bell, then the homeowner opens the door, and he says, “Hi, I came out. How is that blocking?” He points toward the mailbox.

She explains, “I can’t see anything that way.” Referring to the camera on her doorbell.

So far so good, right?

He is clearly not happy about having to come out. He says, “It’s 7:20 on a Monday night, and you want me to drive an hour out here? Why did you do that?”

She replied, “No, I just asked if somebody could move it. That’s all I asked.” So, it sounds like she put in a request to have the mailbox moved, not saying it had to be done immediately.

He replies, “You’re out of control. There’s nothing wrong with that thing. We’ve done 20+ buildings in this area, and we are doing 20 more on the other side, and they have one complaint. I’ve had to fire guys I’ve had for eight years because of you.”

She asks, “Because of me? What did I do?”

He answers, “Yes, because you complain non-stop.”

She said she only complained about two things. Maybe he is thinking of someone else.

Then he tries to make her feel bad by saying, “You know what I do at 7 PM? I’m on my stocks, I’m on the computer. I got to bed around 10 PM…” Honestly, what does this have to do with anything? He wraps up his little tirade, saying, “You know what I don’t do at 7:20 PM, drive an hour to look at a mailbox that isn’t in the way.”

She keeps trying to explain that she didn’t say it had to be done immediately, just to put it on the list of things to fix.

And this is where it gets crazy. He walks over to the mailbox and literally rips it off the wall and throws it into the yard, and he says, “There you go, how is that? That feel better for you?”

She calmly responds, “That was really unnecessary.”

That is the understatement of the century! She is really staying calm.

After yelling at her more and accusing her of constantly complaining when she really wasn’t. The video ends with him calling her names and her saying, “I’m going to call the police.” And he was yelling at her to do it.

I would love to see a follow-up on this video, which was crazy.

This guy was out of control, and she stayed so calm. I would have been nervous that he was going to get violent.

You really have to watch the full video for yourself to see just how unhinged he was.

@davidlife1 The company is called sierraconstructionservices. Bill Long is the one in the video ♬ original sound – David

The people in the comments are very supportive of her. Check them out:

This person says he didn’t use the right fasteners on the mailbox.

Right, he was going crazy and she was so relaxed.

I feel the same way as this commenter.

There is something seriously wrong with this guy.

Yikes.

