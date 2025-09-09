She Cried Watching A Christmas Movie She Had Seen Hundreds Of Times, So He Got A Pregnancy Test, And Now They Are Celebrating Their Baby’s First Holiday

The holidays often hold more than just familiar traditions and cheerful decorations.

For one couple, a movie they’d seen countless times ended up marking the beginning of a whole new chapter of their lives.

Read on for your daily dose of positivity!

I found out I was pregnant by watching Home Alone One year ago (tomorrow), my husband and I were watching Home Alone in our living room before heading over to my parents’ for Christmas.

But this time, the viewing led to some big emotions.

I’ve seen Home Alone dozens, if not hundreds, of times. At the end, when Kevin and his mom reunite, I started crying uncontrollably.

Luckily, her husband knew just what to do.

My husband looked at me like I was crazy, and I told him he better go to Walgreens to get a pregnancy test. Tomorrow, we will get to celebrate our 4-month-old daughter’s first Christmas!

This movie will be forever immortalized as a very special one for this couple!

What did Reddit think?

This user also has a memorable pregnancy story.

Christmastime can be a rough period for expectant mothers.

Disproportionate reactions to harmless things can often be a dead giveaway.

Christmastime… a wonderful time indeed!

This holiday tradition may have started off routine, but it transformed into one they’d never forget.

This Christmas, their hearts grew even fuller.

