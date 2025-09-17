She Didn’t Invite Her Sister’s Boyfriend Of Four Months To Her Birthday Dinner, And Her Sister Is Throwing A Tantrum

Making a guest list is tricky. You can’t invite everyone in your life and maybe you don’t want to.

But some people might be offended by your choices.

See why this person is starting to feel bad about who she didn’t invite to her birthday.

AITA for not inviting my sister’s boyfriend to my birthday dinner?

I planned a small birthday dinner last weekend with my close friends and immediate family. Just 8 people total. My sister “Lily” has been dating “Mark” for about 4 months.

He’s not seen as a family member at this point.

I’ve met him twice.

He’s fine, but we’re not close and he can be a bit intense in group settings. When I made the reservation, the restaurant could only take 8 people for our time slot. I prioritized my parents, my brother and his wife and my best friends who I’ve known for over a decade. I figured Lily could come solo.

But that did not go over well with Lily at all.

When I told her, she seemed upset and asked why Mark wasn’t invited. I explained the table limit. I also said I wanted it to be just close family and friends. She said he’s “basically family now” and that it was rude to exclude him. She ended up coming to dinner but was quiet the whole time, and now she’s barely talking to me. My mom hinted I “Should’ve just made room” to avoid drama. I feel bad she’s hurt, but it was my birthday and I wanted it small. AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

It’s that simple!

Exactly. What did she expect for an 8-person capacity?

So why wasn’t the ice cream invited then?

Fire codes are a thing.

Seems like a lot of harsh assumptions.

I wonder how old her sister is.

