She Didn’t Walk Her College Roommate Home At Night, And Now She’s Ignoring Her

AITA for not walking my roommate home when she didn’t want to go to a frat party? “My roommate (19F) who we will call Emma, and I (18F) are freshman at a pretty big college. We got along fine and were friendly. One thing that I did notice about Emma was that she was extremely introverted.

She didn’t want to go to basically any of the freshman events and when I invited her out she often turned me down. She also didn’t make an effort to meet new people or interact with people in our classes. We have the same major so we have a lot of classes together. She was almost always in our room if she wasn’t in class. I never pressured her to go out or to events because I understand that it’s not for everyone but I did want to meet people and have the “college experience.”

On Halloween weekend, me, Emma and two other girls decided to do a group costume. The other girls and I wanted to go to a party that weekend, since we hadn’t gone to one yet. Emma expressed that she didn’t want to go to a party and she didn’t tell us why. We didn’t pressure her into going out with us. The plan was to go to a birthday party that same night before we went to a frat party. We talked about our plan and decided we would be going directly from the birthday party (which was a costume party) to the frat party without coming back to our dorms. Emma knew this plan.

We took pictures in our costumes all together before we went out, so everyone was in costume, including Emma. When it was time to leave, she said she was going to come with us. We assumed she was going to the frat party too since that was the plan. The dorm where the party was was a 15 minute walk from ours. It was a lot of fun and but we decided to leave and go to greek town on campus. Greek town was about 5 minutes from the birthday party, but a 20 minute walk back to our dorm. When we get to the party, Emma refuses to go in with us. We were confused why she had gone out with us if she didn’t want to go to the party, but didn’t try to pressure her into going in.

We didn’t want her walking home by herself, but none of us wanted to go home or walk her back and come back to the party either. So we tried to figure out a way to get her home and I suggested that we get her an Uber. I started downloading Uber and making an account. (none of us had uber or any app like it) I wasn’t going to make her pay for it or ask her to pay me back. Halfway through registering with Uber, she stops me and says she doesn’t want to get into a car with a stranger, which she hadn’t expressed when the idea came up originally.

So now we are standing there, trying to figure something out and Emma is offering no solutions. We finally decide we are going to walk her halfway to the dorm and then go to the party.

Things are a bit awkward now. We used to hang out a lot and now she declines me every time I offer. She’s quiet when we are around each other and ignores me when I try to talk to her sometimes. We also used to sit next to each other in class and now she has switched seats. I don’t know what I could have done differently. AITA?”

