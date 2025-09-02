She Didn’t Want Her In-Laws To Visit Her In The Hospital When She Gave Birth, But They Did Anyway, And She’s Determined To Make Sure That Doesn’t Happen Again

Imagine giving birth to your first child, you fall asleep in the hospital, and when you wake up, your in-laws are in the room staring at you and your baby.

Would you be happy to see them or furious that they showed up unannounced?

In today’s story, one woman was not happy to see her in-laws at the hospital, and now that she’s pregnant with her second child, she wants to keep them away from the hospital.

Is she wrong to feel this way?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not allowing my in laws to come to the hospital after I give birth to my second child? I 23(F) and my husband 28(M) have been arguing quite a bit lately towards the end of my pregnancy. This is my second child so we have gone through this before but this pregnancy has been a tad bit more taxing on my body and therefore on my mental as well. I’ve been trying to keep myself from becoming overly stressed or emotional because of how my health has been as well as I’m EXTREMELY hot headed while pregnant and I don’t want to put myself in situations that take me out of my character. With that being said my family has done a lot to bring the worse out of me.

She shares what happened when she gave birth to her first child.

So my husband is not too fond of my folks which I don’t fault him for that. But my mother is still my best friend at the end of the day no matter how much we fight. She wasn’t able to be in the delivery room the first time I gave birth and she probably won’t be able to this time because she’ll be watching my first until I deliver. Other than my husband and first born, she’s the only other person I’d like to see in the hospital. My husband is extremely upset that I even suggested his parents can visit when we’re home and settled. They did come visit right after I gave birth to my first but I had no say so in this. I opened my eyes and and they were there looking at me half naked because my gown barely stayed on. Which is so uncomfortable for even his mom to be there seeing me so vulnerable but even worse for his father to see me like this.

They weren’t the only visitors.

Then his male cousins came to visit as well. I had two other visitors but like I said before I didn’t give anyone but my mother the say so to come visit. The boundary was not set the first time I gave birth and I was uncomfortable the whole first few weeks of pregnancy because I just wanted to be with my husband and newborn and sometimes my mom. I told my husband I can’t have that this time and people will have to wait until we are home and settled.

Her husband didn’t exactly say the right thing.

He flipped out on me and said it shouldn’t matter if his parents see me “like that” because I always look this way when they visit. I didn’t know how to take this because I don’t know what he meant by this and he couldn’t explain after he said it. If felt like he was trying to hurt my feelings because his were hurt.

She thinks her husband is still upset.

I don’t have the best relationship with his parents because they can be extremely overbearing and insensitive. They also love to compare themselves to my family and make things into a competition which I don’t have the patience for. My husband ended up storming away from the conversation and left it at “whatever you want”. It’s been a week since we’ve spoken about it and we’ve now been having argument after argument over small things and I think it’s because of this situation.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the parents just show up again like they did last time.

I wonder if she could talk to her mom about it and have her reinforce her boundaries about visitors at the hospital since her husband doesn’t seem trustworthy in this situation.

Or, ask the in-laws to babysit the first born so they feel like they have an important role…one that keeps them away from the hospital.

Let’s see what advice Reddit had to offer.

I’d be worried about this too.

This is a good idea.

She should definitely talk to the nurses.

Here’s another suggestion to talk to the nurses.

Her husband clearly doesn’t get it, but the nurses will.

She has every right to decide who she does and does not want to come to the hospital.

That should be the end of the discussion.

