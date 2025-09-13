She Didn’t Want To Go Along With The Vacation Tradition She Married Into, And Now She’s Pulled Her Husband Out As Well

Family trips can be wonderful, and horrible, and both.

But you know what ALWAYS sucks?

A trip being ruined before it even starts, like in this story.

Then again, if you knew what you were getting into, whose fault is the drama, really?

AITA for telling my husband’s stepsister that we’d no longer be going on holiday with her/his stepsiblings ever? My husband’s parents are divorced so he has stepsiblings, a stepsister and one stepbrother, from my mother-in-law’s second marriage. He also has one sister who I love and get along great with.

They have a tradition, you see.

Every year the siblings take at least one vacation together. To them it’s probably considered a tradition and it’s been very clear in the few months we’ve been married that his stepsiblings intend to continue that tradition regardless of how I feel about it. This is an assumption but I feel like they partly want my husband there because he either pays for it or has access to my father-in-law’s vacation homes.

But she feels rather chilly about these relations.

The reason I want to put a stop to it is because I don’t like his stepsister or his stepbrother’s wife. My husband didn’t introduce me to his mother’s side of the family until after he proposed and from the start his stepsister and stepbrother’s wife were very frosty and standoffish with me. I have no idea why they dislike me but I got the vibe that they were hoping/expecting our relationship to fizzle out. Now they’re a bit nicer to me but I know they’re not my type of people and I much prefer his sister and his father’s side of the family. The idea of having to spend minimum one vacation a year with them makes me feel so much dread and I’m not going to force myself to do that.

Then came the conversation.

His stepsister informed me a few days ago that we’d be going to Greece in August. Honestly the way she told me instead of asking me really rubbed me the wrong way so I told her we wouldn’t be going on holidays with her/his stepsiblings going forward. She asked me if my husband had said that and I told her no, that I was telling her that’s how things will be going forward. I know I should’ve spoken to my husband first but he knows his stepfamily haven’t been the most welcoming and I said it in the heat of the moment.

Who’s telling who what to do?

His stepsister essentially told me, his wife, that I couldn’t make that decision for him and that I didn’t need to come on the vacation but my husband definitely would. I was pretty angry at this point so I told her he wouldn’t go if I asked him not to, which is true but I think it’s made it easy for my stepsister to turn my mother-in-law against me. My sister-in-law is siding with me but I’m pretty sure my mother-in-law doesn’t like me very much anymore. My husband agreed he wouldn’t go if I didn’t want to but he thinks I should’ve spoken to him and let him handle the conversation because now I look like the bad guy when I should’ve let him take the blame. AITA?

Let’s check in with the comments:

Why are you making this unilateral decision?

It’s just weird.

You don’t have to go.

Look, this is obviously speculation, because I don’t know these people, but given the fact that even in her own telling she can’t point to any source of animosity other than faint vibes and internally-constructed narratives, I get the sense this lady is the type who just does not get along with most people.

And maybe as a result feels the need to ensure her husband doesn’t either.

Which is concerning.

