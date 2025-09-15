She Divorced Her Husband Without Telling Him She Was Pregnant, So Now He’s Looking For Revenge

Love and marriage. You can’t have one without…a 50% divorce rate in this day and age.

AITA for not telling my ex-husband I was pregnant after the divorce?

I, 25F split up with my ex husband 29M, 8 months ago. We were married for 3 years. Together for 7.

For context; me and my husband met in university. I was pursuing forensics and he was pursuing photography.

We were the “high school sweethearts” of the university campus.

When we got married I told him I wanted kids but he said he’d never want kids and if I got pregnant we’d have to abort it or give it up for adoption one it’s born.

I told him I wouldn’t do that ever. This caused lots of little fights.

Growing up, I had 8 siblings (2 older, 6 younger) so I always wanted to be a mother.

Eventually, ONCE. We had a physical altercation not because of the baby thing but because of everything.

Although we loved each other deeply, life was hectic and we ended up getting a divorce.

To me, it’s not a proper reason for divorce but. Anyways, I’m now 7 and a half months pregnant with a baby girl.

I’m currently staying with my brother, his wife, and kids until the baby comes.

Our parents live in Puerto Rico while we’re in Boston. I haven’t seen my ex-husband since the divorce.

But yesterday I was at Costco to grab something and he was there with another woman who I’d never seen.

So, obviously we ran into each other and he realized I wasn’t this petite girl he married.

The conversation didn’t last long. Later that day he called, screaming.

Assuming he didn’t at Costco because of his new girl.

Calling me names and threatening me.

He told me he didn’t want me to carry his child and wanted nothing to do with it and if I don’t give it up he’ll fight for custody and do it himself.

That’s why I didn’t tell him. Although I will always love him, he’s not suitable to be a father.

I wish I could give my daughter the father she deserves but I plan to make it my life to give her everything and more.

What do I do? I already have a family lawyer ready to take legal action if needed. Please help!!

