‘She does not eat the orange, the purple, and sometimes the red.’ – Pet Owner Made A Video For Her Sitter And Showed How Her Cat And Bird Are High Maintenance

Are pets meant to be spoiled?

Well, I guess it depends on who you talk to…

I, for one, absolutely spoil my pets…and it looks like I’m not alone.

A woman named Lisa posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers just how far she goes when it comes to her beloved animals.

Lisa wrote in the video’s caption, “My poor pet sitter, she’s going to find out that I literally am run by my animals! They all have their little idiosyncrasies, and they have definitely trained me well.”

First, Lisa talked about her cat Nudacris and said, “He knows I have his plate of food. I’ll place it in front of him. There’s one shake, two shakes of the back leg. Then when he sits and wraps his tail, just like that, you just slide it under his nose, and that’s acceptable.”

Lisa then moved on to her bird, Olive.

She said about her feathered friend, “She does not eat the orange, the purple, and sometimes the red. So if you see only orange, purple, and red, that means she needs more because she doesn’t eat those colors.”

That pet sitter is gonna have their work cut out for them…

Here’s the video.

There’s nothing wrong with waiting hand and foot on your pets!

