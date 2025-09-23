She Doesn’t Want A Wedding, But Her Fiancé’s Parents Keep Pressuring Her By Offering To Pay And Suggesting Ceremony Ideas

Weddings are supposed to be about what the bride and groom want, but it’s usually not that simple.

AITA for turning down a free wedding? I met my fiancé while traveling and we have been together for 4 years and engaged for 6 months. I’ve always been ambivalent towards marriage (but open to it); however I knew from a very young age I didn’t want a wedding.

I hate the idea of wearing a wedding dress, being the center of attention, participating in wedding traditions, etc. My fiancé knows this, and my family and friends have also always known this about me. We planned to elope and travel for several months on an extended honeymoon, but his mom and step-dad wanted us to have a small wedding in the UK. They offered to pay for everything.

I explained that it’s not about the cost for me at all; I just don’t want to have a wedding, even a small one.

I think they are well-intentioned and believed paying for a small wedding with just close family and friends was a good compromise, but I didn’t want to do something I’ve never wanted to do. Even if it was free. Since my fiancé supports this, we turned them down, but now it has caused some tension with his family. AITA for turning down their offer to pay for a wedding?

