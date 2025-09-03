She Finished All Of Her Food At The Restaurant, But She Felt Insecure When Her Date Took Home Leftovers
If you go to a restaurant with a date and feel full before you finish all of your food, what is the right thing to do?
Should you finish your food anyway, leave it on your plate for the restaurant to throw away, or ask for a to go box so you can take home the leftovers?
In today’s story, one man decides to take home his leftovers, and that made his date really upset.
Read on to find out why she was so upset.
AITA for taking home leftovers after a dinner date?
So my date (24f) and I (28m) have been hooking up for about two months now.
Around 3 weeks ago we decided we wanted to spend more time with each other outside the bedroom and things seem to have been going great until last night.
So far most of our hang outs have been getting a drink or dinner at some local places and we also got ice cream once.
Here’s what they did last night.
Last night we went to a fancier Italian place, I got a carbonara and she got an individual pizza.
She finished hers but I only ate half of mine so requested a box to take it home.
She was very quiet on the car ride home and when I asked if she was okay she said she wasn’t feeling well.
I drove her home, we had a good night kiss, and I texted her before bed I hope she feels better to which I got no response.
She sure twisted the situation around!
This morning I got a text from her saying me not finishing my food and taking it home made her feel like she overeats and is fat.
I responded that that was not at all my intention and I was just genuinely full.
She has not responded since.
His friends are split on the matter.
I’m having dinner with my friends and they asked how last night went and I asked their opinions on the matter and they are split.
Some think I should’ve just eaten all my food or not taken any back because from her text I obviously made her feel insecure about her body.
Others are arguing that it’s perfectly natural to take home leftovers if you’re full so you don’t waste food.
I can see both pov and am wondering if y’all have any insights?
Her thought process is insane.
She is obviously insecure about the way she looks and how much she eats.
I take home leftovers all the time and never think anything about whether or not the people I’m eating with take home leftovers or not.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
Her reaction was not normal.
She sounds very insecure.
It’s time to break up with her.
This was a red flag.
She got upset about nothing.
There’s nothing wrong with taking home leftovers.
Or finishing your meal.
