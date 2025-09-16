She Needed Quarters To Do Her Laundry, And Thought She’d Found The Deal Of A Lifetime On Amazon. It Didn’t Work Out.

Back in 2020 I was living in a building that had coin-operated laundry.

Now coin-operated laundry had been outdated for quite a while as cash is used less and less and thus we come by change a lot less frequently, but in 2020, as you may remember, that problem was 10x worse.

It got to the point where there was officially a “national change shortage,” and stores around me had signs at their registers declaring they would not exchange bills for quarters.

I was so desperate for some way to do my dang laundry that, not gonna lie, I might made the same mistake as TikTok user @kennedyfaris:

“Here’s a, um, I’m an idiot, and here’s why. My laundry machine takes quarters.”

“Naturally I’m like, where does one just get quarters? So I’m like, ‘okay, I’m gonna go on Amazon, buy quarters,’ you can buy, like, rolls of quarters on Amazon. I’m like ‘perfect, I’ll do that.’ I was like, ’72 rolls for $10? That the math doesn’t equal up, but that’s a score, like, I’m getting 72 rolls of quarter sleeves – quarters in them for $10?’ Like, I’m like, ‘okay, stupid, Amazon’s losing money.'”

“Get the package; empty.”

“It’s just 72 plain quarter roll sleeves with no quarters in them.”

“I don’t really know what I was thinking.”

A lot of people brought up banks.

To be fair, my bank has no branches near me because I moved and she could be in the same boat.

To be also fair…I should get a new bank.

Congratulations for breaking new ground.

You thought you had an infinite money glitch and you stopped at ten bucks?

People were shook.

But hey, she literally started and ended the story with an admission that this was dumb of her.

Let’s not be too harsh.

Let you among us who’s never had a brain-dead moment be the first to cast stones.

