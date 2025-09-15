She Offered A Simple Solution To Get Her Mother To Her Friend’s Funeral, But Her Mother Turned It Into A Pointless Battle Of Wills

Helping out a family member in need shouldn’t feel like pulling teeth.

One woman knew her mother couldn’t be trusted driving her car, so she offered to give her a ride instead.

But when her mother refused and insisted on ridiculous detours, it became clear this favor would be more trouble than it was worth.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not driving my mom to her friend’s funeral? Recently, one of my mother’s friends died, and her car is being reupholstered so she doesn’t have access to it. She asked if she could borrow my car.

But when she’s borrowed it in the past, it didn’t go so well.

I told her that I’m not letting her drive my car. I’ve lent it to her twice before — the first time she gave it back and the radio didn’t work, and the second time the air conditioner didn’t work. Both times, there were noticeable scuffs on the paint.

So she tried to make a reasonable compromise instead.

I told her if she gave me the funeral home’s address, I would drive her there and pick her up when the service was over. But she said she’d just give me directions while I drive.

But her mother refused to cooperate.

Her directions are what can only be described as intentionally bad — 15-minute detours in a 10-minute drive, telling me to be in the left lane before needing to make a right turn, etc.

So she decided to give her mother an ultimatum.

I told her I’d only take her if she gives me the address, and she said she’d find someone else to take her. AITA for not helping? It feels wrong not to, but she’s the one who refuses to give me the address, and I would take her if she did.

She shouldn’t feel bad for standing her ground.

What did Reddit think?

She was more than reasonable, but her mother can’t say the same.

Maybe there’s another way she can find out the address.

As far as this commenter, is concerned, she’s done her due diligence here.

The way her mother has chosen to react shouldn’t be her problem.

She offered more than a fair compromise for her mother.

If her mom wanted to be stubborn, she could find someone else to put up with it.

