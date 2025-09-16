She Refused To Babysit Her Sister’s “Miracle Baby” After Learning Her Dog Was Locked In A Laundry Room For Two Days

It’s funny how entitled people always seem to forget that respect goes both ways.

So what would you do if someone mistreated a beloved pet in your own home, only to later demand that you watch their child for free? Would you help out for the sake of family? Or would you put your foot down and refuse to help?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation with her sister. Here’s what happened.

AITA for refusing to babysit my sister’s miracle baby after what she did to my dog? So my sister (32F) had a baby last year after years of struggling with infertility. We were all happy for her. She called him her miracle baby, and honestly, I didn’t mind the attention he got until things got weird. I (28F) have a golden retriever named Benny. He’s 5, and the sweetest boy alive. Everyone in the family loves him. Even my sister used to until the baby came along. One time, I brought Benny over when I visited. He stayed on his mat, didn’t bark or even move. The baby started crying, and my sister said, “I think he’s making the baby nervous,” and asked me to put him outside in the middle of winter. I said no and left early. That was strike one.

This is where his sister crossed the line.

The next time I saw her, she told me straight up that she didn’t want Benny around her son because he was a dog. I said okay, whatever, and stopped bringing him, but I could tell something had shifted. Then one day, I was out of town for a weekend, and she begged me to let her stay at my place because hers was getting fumigated. I agreed, thinking it was chill. When I came home Sunday night, Benny was hiding under the bed, trembling, and looking all scared. I found out she had locked him in the laundry room for two days straight because he was staring too much, which made the baby fussy. There was no food or water bowl; she just locked him. I lost it. I told her she would never set foot in my house again and that she was lucky I didn’t call animal services.

Now, she’s trying to ask him for a favor.

Fast-forward a month. She’s going back to work, and suddenly, I’m her first choice for free childcare. She wants me to watch her baby two days a week. I said no. She flipped and called me bitter and selfish, saying I clearly don’t understand what it means to love family unconditionally. My mom got involved and said I’m being cruel when I could be helping. But this isn’t just about a dog. It’s about how she treated something I love without remorse and now expects me to drop everything and help her like nothing happened. AITA?

