She Refuses To Wrap A Present For Her Future Mother-In-Law, And Now She’s Asking If Setting This Boundary Was The Right Thing To Do

When you are in a relationship with someone, you will tend to fall into habits where each person does certain things.

This TikToker made a video about how she doesn’t want to become the one who does things like wrap presents, so she is pushing back on her man to wrap a gift for his mom.

She begins the video by saying, “Okay, I have to tell somebody this, and I don’t really have anyone else to tell, so I’m just going to tell TikTok. Basically, my fiancé and I just moved in together, and I’m really excited about that, but it is really important to me that I don’t become the default for everything in this house.”

Simple enough. Setting boundaries and establishing good habits for both partners is very important.

She goes on to explain, “So, anyway, this morning he asked me if I would wrap his mother’s birthday present, to which I said no. He looked at me like, “No? But you’re better at wrapping, you’re better than me at wrapping, it would look better if you did it.” And I could tell that he was really upset about it but I just feel like I need to set a precedent so that I’m not taken advantage of to then buy his mom’s present, think of what to get her for Christmas, for holidays, then to wrap it, then for the kids too, then for the dog, all these things, it just turns into a spiraling situation that I don’t want to be a part of.”

Is she being dramatic?

Will she avoid asking her fiancé to do things for her as well?

Setting boundaries is good, but keeping score usually isn’t.

She goes on, saying, “So, I do have a box of wrapping paper and supplies with scissors and tape that I did give to him. He was a little upset about it, kind of huffed and puffed while he did it, and told me that if I did it, it would have looked better, and I just feel like I gentle parented him to say, ‘No it looks great, you did amazing.’ And I’m sure there’s going to be men in my comments saying Oh well, you should just take care of your fiance and you should just do this, and you should just do that. But then I also feel like I’ll have women in my comments saying no, you did the right thing because this will spiral.”

Honestly, it sounds like this relationship isn’t going to last.

She won’t help, he gets upset.

Regardless of who is right and who is wrong, I don’t see this lasting.

She wraps up the video by saying, “I mean, what do you think? Is that the right thing to do, or no?”

As long as both people are happy with the situation, it is fine.

If she refuses to help out with his stuff, however, she had better understand that he will refuse to help with hers.

Of course, I’m sure that would make her upset too.

Take a look at the full video and see what you think.

Check out the comments; they seem to be very supportive of her.

This commenter makes a good point.

Here is someone with a suggestion.

It sounds like they are both working on boundaries.

Setting boundaries can be good, but so is being supportive.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!