She Spoke Her Mind Over Her Brother’s Controversial Relationship, And Now She’s Paying The Price

In the age of online dating, all bets seem to be off with what is considered “traditional” anymore.

No one seems to know how to judge what’s normal, for themselves or for their loved ones.

How would you handle if your sibling was in a relationship that you didn’t quite approve of?

One sibling took to Reddit to seek solace over how she expressed disapproval- and was met with some wild results.

Here’s what happened

AITA for pointing out the truth to my brother?

Throwaway, since my brother’s on Reddit.

Oh sheesh, safe to say he probably saw the post. Let’s see how this plays out.

So, my (32M) younger brother (25) has been dating this woman, “Claire”, for a little over 8 months now. She’s 51, a widow, and she’s loaded. Her late husband left behind a business, multiple properties, etc. She’s also got three kids, the youngest being 17, and honestly, she looks stunning, so I can partially understand my bro’s attraction to her.

Okay, so there’s a slight age gap, but they’re both consenting adults. Wonder what the kicker is?

At first, I thought it was just a fling or some kind of situationship. But now he’s living in the guesthouse on her property, driving a Tesla she gave him for his birthday, and hasn’t worked a proper job in months.

Hmm, sounds fun for sure, but maybe not the healthiest situation, and the setup sounds rife for conflict.

He says he’s working on developing a brand, but from what I can tell, that mostly involves drinking smoothies and posting gym selfies.

Harsh, but ok, Reddit can operate under the assumption that this is true…

She funds him for everything that he wants, and even paid back his student loans. Well, fine, I guess, but that creates an obvious power imbalance in their relationship.

Gender and age gap aside, adding a financial disparity to a relationship can certainly attract negative attention.

He’s not been working for months, and I’m genuinely worried about his future if she decided to dump him. At a recent family gathering, he was going on about how she truly understands him and loved him like no one has ever loved him.

It certainly isn’t out of the question that the sibling would be concerned for their brother, though it sounds like he may have a better head on his shoulders than they think?

I said, jokingly but not really, if he really was her boyfriend and treated as an equal, or merely a sugar baby who she’s using for fun. That did not go over well. He called me jealous, said I was projecting and bitter, and that not everyone wants a traditional life.

Ouch. Pretty harsh. Especially since it was coming off the heels of the brother saying how happy he is.

Apparently Claire heard about the conversation too, and now I’m not invited to their next BBQ. My husband thinks I should just apologize and let him live his life, even if I might have a point. AITA?

Rescinding the BBQ invitation is some pretty serious stuff. Though maybe this poster ought to experience consequences for their comment? Let’s see what the comments had to say…

Most people were quick to call out the obvious jealousy.

Even those who shared their disapproval of the relationship agreed that she didn’t handle the situation well.

Many expressed bewilderment at why she seemed to care so much about something seemingly innocuous.

And rightfully called out the glaringly obvious double standard.

All in all, folks from both sides of the aisle came together to agreed, the poster was most definitely TA.

Certainly hope the beef they started is worth it.

Because now it isn’t going away.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.