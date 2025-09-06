She Stopped Taking Her Friend’s Late Night FaceTime Calls, And Now Her Friend Is Ignoring Her

How late is too late for a FaceTime call with a friend?

AITA for not answering my friend’s FaceTime calls after 10 pm anymore? “My friend always calls so late. Like past 10, sometimes 11:30. It used to be once in a while but now it’s constant. sometimes multiple nights in a row.

I used to pick up every time even when I was half asleep because I didn’t wanna seem rude. But lately I just don’t have the energy. I’ll see her name pop up and literally feel myself get stressed. I told her I’ve been super tired lately but I don’t think it really landed. Now she’s been kinda weird in group chat.

She posted something about how people “change when they get new friends” and then didn’t reply when I asked if she wanted to get food after class. She just left me on read. I’m not mad at her. I just can’t do phone calls that late every night. It makes me feel guilty though, like I’m doing something wrong by just needing space. AITA? Or is this normal and I’m overthinking it?”

