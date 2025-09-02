She Suspected Her Husband Was Talking Behind Her Back, So She Went Through The Messages Between Him And Her Best Friend

There’s nothing quite as painful as finding out that the people you trust the most have stabbed you in the back.

AITA for going through messages between my husband and my best friend? “I, 31F, found out my husband, 25M, was lying to me and everyone around me to isolate me and picture me as a bad person in the relationship. And it crossed my mind when my best friend, 29F, was talking about the issue between me and my husband that I didn’t tell her about. I knew they were talking, but I didn’t know how often. So I asked my husband to show me the chat between him and my best friend, because I knew for sure he lied to her and I wanted to fix it.

He hesitated but showed me, and of course, he has been lying to her for over a year. He twisted the story whenever we had an argument and distorted it as he was a victim and I was the villain. And their last chat was talking **** about me that she can see I disrespect him, I mistreat him, how she feels bad about him getting treated like that by me. She told him that he deserves better. He deserves to be with someone who treats him better and who makes him feel safe that he doesn’t have to hide anything.

I was dumbfounded. I never thought my best friend would talk **** about me behind my back. If I disrespected my husband, at least, she could come to me and talk to me first or scold me first before she talks **** about me behind my back. I thought I meant that much to her at least. I told her my husband manipulated her and she is another victim, and told the stories right. First she was speechless, but then she got angry that I went through their messages and wanted to cut me out because I violated her privacy.

That just added me another trauma. Not only she talked **** about me behind my back with my husband, she just dumped me in my lowest point of my life when I needed her the most. She just cut me out like that when I was having a hard time. Then few hours later she said she wanted to talk, and she said she was almost passing out from cutting me out from her life because I mean so much to her in her life. But all the damages were already done. I told her we can talk later and we don’t have to force anything right now. But I can feel I’m going to cut her out of my life. I really trusted her with everything. I would choose her over any man and I could move to a different country for her. I loved her that much. But the way she talked **** about me behind my back, and the way she came up and blamed me for invading her privacy rather than apologizing for her behaviors. I understand that she felt invaded, but does it have to come up first than apology? And tried to cut me out from her life? I don’t know anymore. AITA for going through the messages? AITA for cutting her out from my life? Am I making a wrong decision? I’m getting a divorce for sure, but what hurts me more is this. The betrayal from my best friend hurts me more.”

With friends like this, who needs enemies, right?

I hope this woman is already gone.

