She Thought She Was Going To Be Good Friends With Her New Roommate, But Shortly After They Moved In, Her Roommate Started Acting Cold Towards Her

Living with people you are related to can be a challenge at times, but living with strangers is something else entirely.

And those first few days, where you’re trying to settle in while figuring your roommates out as people can be wild.

But the girl in this story thought she’d got a head start, messaging her new roommate before they met for the first time.

The person she met, though, was completely different to the persona in the messages.

AITA for using my roommate’s silverware? Almost three weeks ago I moved to a different state for a job. The job provided housing, and I soon came to learn who my roommate is, we began texting and it turned out we have a lot in common. She even asked me to teach her how to cook. But when we moved in, her energy completely shifted. I didn’t understand what happened.

I was there for about a week, and while I was there she ignored me while we were living together and avoided me while we were at work together. It got to the point where the rest of the staff started treating me coldly as well (they had all worked together previously). I wanted to make sure that we got along, so I picked up her favorite oreos and left them in the kitchen with a note I wrote for her. I also offered to cook breakfast for her, but again, she just ignored me.

Eventually, she texted me telling me that she’s not comfortable with me using her silverware or sharing food. At this point I had no clue that this was the beef, but I profusely apologized and offered to buy her a new set of silverware. She had also mentioned that she was keeping track of how much dish soap and how much of her spices I was using (I used her salt shaker). I texted her a couple of times, emphasizing that I want us to get along. She promptly left me on read.

As I thought about it more, I realized that I don’t want to live with someone who isn’t good at communicating. If she had just told me when it began to bother her, we both wouldn’t have been as uncomfortable as we were. I realized that there was no turning back from what had happened, I quit the job, and moved back home the very next day. AITA?

