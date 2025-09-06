She Took A Nap On The First Day Of Their Honeymoon, So Her Husband Went Out To Dinner Without Her

Folks…this is WEIRD.

I mean, really WEIRD.

Imagine being on your honeymoon. You probably imagine spending a lot of time with your spouse, but that’s not how this woman’s honeymoon has started.

In fact, she’s all alone and pretty upset.

Keep reading to see what happened.

AITA: mad that husband didn’t wake me for dinner the first night of our honeymoon. “I’m 45F and he’s 43M. Second marriage for us both. Context: we are in a foreign country, and jet lagged.

They had a plan…

We checked in and I slept for a few hours. We had previously discussed (earlier today) having a nap then dinner in town (a really beautiful destination place). The local cuisine is something I’ve looked forward to sharing with him. He says he greatly values sleep and he wanted me to rest. So instead of waking me to go with him (again, going out together was the plan) he left me alone to go by himself.

What?!?!

He ate without me. He didn’t even try to tell me he was leaving. There is no food here for me. He took the only key. The place also has no electricity without the keycard on the key so it is dark here. I’m really hurt and upset that he would have this dining experience (something we’ve talked at length about) without me. That he left without a note or anything. He says I’m overreacting and that I’m a jerk.”

She was looking forward to going out to eat with her new husband. Instead, she’s alone and in the dark (literally). Is she right to be upset?

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person said she’s NTA.

Well, this marriage isn’t off to a good start!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.