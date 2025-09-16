She Trusted Her Coworker’s Advice About Parking, And She Ended Up With A Costly Ticket And A Bitter Argument

Sometimes trusting someone’s local knowledge can backfire in the worst way.

When a city native insisted she knew where to park, her friend decided to follow her lead.

What happened next left one of them with a ticket and a whole lot of frustration.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for asking my coworker to pay for my parking ticket? I (23F) work for a company in a pretty big city. I have a coworker (24F) that I sometimes go out to dinner with because we both enjoy going out to restaurants.

She considers her coworker as somewhat of a tour guide.

For context, I moved to this city for this job, and my coworker was born and raised here, so she often introduces me to restaurants she enjoys. Yesterday, we made plans to go to a restaurant in downtown. I was driving us, and as every downtown city is, parking was hard to find.

As the two continued to struggle to find a spot, they weigh their options.

About a block away from the restaurant, there was an area where I could potentially park along the street. There were no signs saying not to park there, however the lack of cars in this particular area made me feel unsure if we were allowed to park here. I suggested that we try to find a spot further from the restaurant and we would just walk over. (Both of us are perfectly healthy and able to do the walk over, so that’s not an issue.)

They can’t agree on what to do next.

My coworker protested, saying it would be fine to park there and nothing would happen, and she didn’t want to walk far. I protested, and she kept reminding me that she’s from this city and she would know if you couldn’t park there. I decided to just park there to avoid an argument.

But soon, it was clear they made the wrong decision.

We go to dinner and walk back to my car, and lo and behold, there is a ticket on my windshield for parking in that zone. I was upset, and my coworker responded by saying it’s a bummer that the cops checked to see if people were parked there this time.

This immediately didn’t seem fair at all, so she called her coworker out.

I got upset and asked her if she knew that you were not supposed to park there. She started stuttering and trying to change the conversation, and I knew she was lying. I confronted her and asked her why she would insist on me parking there when she knew I could get a ticket for it. She admitted that she didn’t think anyone would check and see if there was someone parked there, and that she didn’t want to do the walk from farther away to the restaurant.

So she let her coworker know she expected her to pay for the ticket, but her coworker fights her on it.

I told her that because she put me in this situation, she needed to pay for the ticket. Now my coworker is upset and saying that it’s not fair for me to ask her to pay for the parking ticket. AITA for insisting she pay?

Should she have trusted her colleagues shortcuts, or simply followed her own instincts?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

This commenter thinks the blame should be equally split.

They’ll both know to do better next time.

For better or worse, the person actually driving the car takes on more responsibility.

It’s time to just settle up and move on.

It was an expensive lesson, but at least it was a clear one.

One thing’s for sure — parking will never be a group decision again.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.