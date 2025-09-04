She Was Forced To Live With Her Biological Parents After Her Grandparents Passed Away, But She Doesn’t Get Along With Them At All

No doubt about it, you’re gonna feel sorry for teenage girl in this story…

Because she’s stuck in the middle of a really tough situation with her family.

She asked the readers on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page if she’s handling things the wrong way.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for resisting family therapy and telling my bio parents I miss my real parents? “My bio parents have me (16f) and my brother (17m) in family therapy with them because they want us to get over our grief and trauma and do more for them and our younger siblings. So when my bio parents had my brother and them me they were in their early 20s and they let our grandparents take over most of the parental stuff. We practically lived with them although not really. But we spent 7 days a week at our grandparents house and they took care of us. We’d sleep at our bio parents place but even that wasn’t every night so sometimes we didn’t see them for days.

She was left in the background.

When I was about 6 my bio parents started trying for a baby and I was 7 when they started over and had another kid and then two more after. My bio parents were more settled but their focus was on the babies and we were still at our grandparents house every day. Eventually we just felt like our grandparents were our real parents and we called them mom and dad when talking to others and our bio parents by their names. We actually always called our bio parents by their first names.

Tragedy struck the family.

When I was 13 grandpa passed away in a car crash. Then 6 months later when me and my brother were staying with grandma for a few nights she had a huge seizure out of nowhere and she passed away. We found her having the seizure and the two of us were alone with her when she passed. We were 14 and 15. It’s been so hard without them. I miss my parents. And to me they are my parents in all the ways that really count because they did more for us than our bio parents did.

This doesn’t sound good at all…

My bio parents didn’t care what we’d gone through and they expected us to just handle things on our own. But they started getting annoyed that we weren’t acting like part of the family and didn’t take over oldest kids chores and that we were self-sufficient but didn’t do anything for anyone else. We sorta lived like we were adults who had roommates who we needed to avoid. Our bio dad told us we had better start doing more if we expected anything from them. Then my bio mom told us we needed to stop acting like we passed away like grandma and grandpa and to realize we owed something to the household we were living in.

These people are sick.

My brother told her to put us in foster care then but she said that would never happen because they’d be on the hook for child support. Our younger siblings were confused by it all and we’re more like strangers because we never spent time with them or had a relationship with them and we still don’t. When my bio mom heard me cry to my brother about missing our parents she told that was enough and we needed therapy to get this all fixed.

She’s not into this idea.

I didn’t want therapy and I don’t want a better relationship with my bio parents. I’d prefer for them to send me somewhere else instead of pretending we’re an actual family and they were ever real parents to us. They tell the therapist every week they want her to fix us so we’ll get the **** over it. Last week when our session got intense with my bio parents arguing with the therapist I told them I miss my real parents and I won’t ever stop missing my real parents who actually raised me. Because of what I said they were more angry at me for not trying in therapy and saying something like that to make the therapist dig deeper into stuff. AITA?”

This poor kid is caught in the middle of this mess.

And it is a big ol’ mess.

