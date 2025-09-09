She Was Invited Backstage By The Band, But When Her Friend Wasn’t Picked Their Entire Friend Group Questioned Her Going Alone

Some moments put friendships to the test in ways you never expect.

Imagine you were invited backstage at a concert and a casual friend, who wasn’t included, demanded you stay behind with her.

What would you do?

Would you decline the invite so her feelings weren’t hurt?

Or would you assume she was an adult and could handle her own?

In today’s story, one woman deals with this exact scenario and decides to accept the rare opportunity.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for not turning down an invite to go backstage at a show because a friend of mine couldn’t handle being left alone? My two friends (39F and 28F) and I (30F) were specifically picked out of a crowd to come backstage at a concert recently because we are close friends with the band. A fourth friend of ours (32F), I’ll call her Theresa, flipped out because she wasn’t included. Theresa’s been to a few of the band’s concerts with us, but none of us know her super well, and we literally only see her at shows. Theresa told my friends later that it was because she had trauma and abandonment issues, but I distinctly recall her saying in a very bratty, huffy tone, “WELL! OKAY THEN! What about me??” when she wasn’t included with us to come backstage, so she was very obviously just mad she was left out.

Her friends think it was bad etiquette.

My friends insist that it’s “concert etiquette” to take care of the people around you, and they make me feel like I’m in the wrong for not being more sympathetic to her and her situation. Look, I totally get the taking care of people around you at shows, but I also don’t feel like I should be criticized for not wanting to babysit a 32 year old woman who I really don’t know that well, who can’t handle being by herself (at a concert she came to alone!), and wants to be ****** that she can’t go backstage with us when she wasn’t invited. The band manager specifically pointed to the three of us, said, “Just those three,” and had a roadie come get us.

They offered her options, but she didn’t like either of them.

We very politely but firmly gave Theresa two options when we were leaving to go backstage: she could either stay in the pit and wait for us or go across the street to the pub where we were going afterwards and wait for us there. Neither idea was good enough for her, and she remained very upset. Plus, it wasn’t like my friends wanted to stay with her either, so based on their own rationale for how you should take care of people at concerts, they should be just as guilty as I am for not staying with her. AITA?

Yikes! There must’ve been a better way to handle this whole thing.

Let’s see what advice the folks over at Reddit have to offer for her.

Less controversial isn’t always better.

According to this reader, she should be straight with her.

This person sees both sides of it.

It sounds like they ran into her at the concert.

She did the right thing.

It’s not every day you get invited backstage by the band.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.