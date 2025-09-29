She’s A Vegetarian Who Cooks Meat for Her Boyfriend, But He’s Not Happy Unless She Goes Full Carnivore With Him

Combining lives with a partner is complicated enough as is, let alone combining diets.

What would you do if the person you were in a relationship with, and regularly cooked for, started becoming controlling of YOUR eating habits? O

ne woman recently asked Reddit for its insight on this exact scenario.

Here’s what went down.

AITA for refusing to compromise on food rules I have for myself when cooking for two people? I have eaten mostly vegetarian for years with the exception of a few days a month (when I’m menstruating) and on those days, I eat meat.

It’s kind of a stupid thing and probably has no real benefit, but it’s how I’ve fed myself since I started needing to and it’s become an important part of my routine. My boyfriend, on the other hand, loves meat and has it with almost every meal. I love cooking and make most of the meals we have together.

Recently, he has been hinting that if he’s eating with me more often, I should eat meat with him. I made steak a few weeks ago and then his birthday happened when he asked for the same thing, he got quiet and distant after I made myself something vegetarian… …and said it would have been nicer if I had eaten the same thing as him.

This all came to a boiling point last night when he brought chicken for me to cook for him. I told him I was happy for him to eat it himself, but if I wasn’t eating it, I wasn’t cooking it as I had already made a perfectly good meal. He doesn’t treat me as a housewife or expect me to cook for him daily…

…but he doesn’t understand why I wouldn’t do this for him, since I was already cooking. I explained that I wasn’t doing it specifically because I was already cooking and that I was offended that he didn’t believe that the meal I made was good enough on its own. He got frustrated and later when talking to his friends, he mentioned it as a joke and they sided with him.

I doubled down when I overheard this and he said that I should compromise if I’m making meals for both of us, and consider his tastes when deciding what to have. AITA?

Sounds like this guy has gotten a little too comfortable in his relationship in the way he bosses his girlfriend around. Let’s see if Reddit agreed.

Most commenters didn’t shy away from stating the obvious.

And encouraged the original poster to stand up for herself.

Many others compared their situations to her own, and pointed out the similarities.

Some older than her warned of what her future may look like if she continued to succumb to his whims.

All in all, Reddit did not support her allowing her boyfriend to treat her like a housewife.

Sounds like compatibility isn’t on the menu for these two…

