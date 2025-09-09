She’s Come Into Some Money In The Way You’d Least Like To, And Now Her Family Is Trying To Help Her Spend It

Inheritance, while sometimes helpful, is never really joyful.

It means someone you were close to, or at least very connected to, is gone now.

Besides which, it’s easy to fall into the trap of making really bad short-sighted decisions when your netwoth sees a sudden spike.

Which is all to say…what is the family in this story thinking?

AITA for silently getting up and walking out of the restaurant during NYE dinner after I was told to pay for everyone at the table (my inlaws)? I f32 recently inherited a good amount of money from my mom. I keep the money in a separate account as I still haven’t decided what to do with it and I didn’t want it to go to waste. I noticed my husband constantly bringing up the inheritance money and making countless suggestions as to how I should spend it. Another thing is that he expects me pay for nearly everything the past couple of weeks.

And not just for the two of them, either.

For NYE, My husband and I met up with his family at a restaurant to celebrate. It was going fine until I found out that I was expected to pay for everyone at the table. My husband’s mom joked about paying for dinner out of my “inheritance pocket” which made me livid but I showed no reaction. Just silently paid for my own food/drinks. Then got up and made my way out of the restaurant. They were shouting after me like a crowd and my husband tried to get me to come back but I drove home.

There are a thousand things wrong with this.

He got back at 3 a.m yelling at me saying I was pathetic to get up and walk out on him and his family after they relied on me to pay for their food and thought I was gracious enough to do it BUT they were wrong. He said I humiliated him and family and that what I did was an attempt to get back at them for not being able to help mom when she was sick. Not true is all I’m gonna say. He is mad and is saying that I caused a huge rift between his family and me when it wouldn’t have hurt me to pay for the celebratory dinner. AITA?

Let’s check in with the comments:

Many thought it was time to start getting your legal ducks in a row.

Like, who does this?

Keep him out of it.

Listen, I’m one of those lefty guys who wants to tax the heck out of the rich, and believes billionaires shouldn’t exist, etc.

But even I would never PRESUME that just because someone had more money than me, they would be buying me a dinner they never offered to buy.

This is just coated in nastiness.

