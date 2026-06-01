June 1, 2026 at 1:21 pm

Woman Waits 30 Minutes With Heavy Gifted TV After Boyfriend Ignores Plan to Help Move It

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman in blue coat sitting in blue car

Pexels

Miscommunication in relationships is inevitable, but there’s a difference between a genuine misunderstanding and someone rewriting their prior obligations in real time.

This woman followed her boyfriend’s instructions to the letter. She pulled up to his building with a TV she was gifting him, one that needed two people to carry up several flights of stairs, and waited in her car for thirty minutes while he got ready.

But when he tried to leave without her without acknowledging their original plan, she finally called him out. And he didn’t take it well at all.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH I met up with my boyfriend to unload a TV I’m gifting him and he says I’m too literal.

We live in the same apartment complex and he stayed the night at mine and we slept in Sunday morning.

He was running late to get on the road for a family event, so he said “let me go shower at my place, I’ll be about 10 minutes, you pull the car up with the TV.”

A TV I’m re-gifting to him that I’ve had in my car for 3 days that needs two people to take it up a couple flights of stairs.

She’s not too mad about it, but decides to tease him anyway.

He is usually running late so I rolled up to his building about 15-20 minutes later and sat in my car air conditioning with a book.

After 30 minutes pass I playfully texted “hey, what does 10 minutes mean in your world? Got an ETA?”

He says “I’m getting in my car.”

Little does he know, she’s looking right at his car, so she knows he’s full of it.

Now I’m annoyed because I’m parked near his car and he’s 100% not getting in it.

And furthermore, is he just going to hit the road?? Is he going to help me with this TV or not?

I reminded him I’ve been sitting here with the TV waiting for him like we planned.

It set him off.

Their miscommunication soon becomes clear.

He says “why didn’t you TELL ME?”

He thinks I should have texted “here” AND that I took his verbal “pull up, I’ll be 10 mins” too literally.

I feel like there’s no need for me to communicate “here” when we agreed on a plan verbally.

She thinks his communication left a lot to be desired too.

In my mind, he deviated from that plan and owed me a heads up. Like “hey actually I won’t have time to deal with the TV today, sorry.” Or “hey I’m headed down, where are you parked?”

Anyway, are we both just bad at communication or AITAH?

This boyfriend most definitely has some explaining to do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman’s family who is trying to stop her from moving away for her husband’s job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman’s family who is trying to stop her from moving away for her husband’s job.

What did Reddit think?

As far as this commenter is concerned, she held up her end of the bargain.

Screenshot 2026 05 17 at 2.42.09 PM Woman Waits 30 Minutes With Heavy Gifted TV After Boyfriend Ignores Plan to Help Move It

This commenter doesn’t really see why her boyfriend is so confused.

Screenshot 2026 05 17 at 2.43.57 PM Woman Waits 30 Minutes With Heavy Gifted TV After Boyfriend Ignores Plan to Help Move It

Clearly this guy needs to work on his time management.

Screenshot 2026 05 17 at 2.45.07 PM Woman Waits 30 Minutes With Heavy Gifted TV After Boyfriend Ignores Plan to Help Move It

Accountability isn’t this guy’s strong suit either.

Screenshot 2026 05 17 at 2.45.39 PM Woman Waits 30 Minutes With Heavy Gifted TV After Boyfriend Ignores Plan to Help Move It

This boyfriend’s “you should have texted ‘here'” argument falls apart pretty quick when you realize they had both planned for her to be there at a certain time.

This woman more than held up her end of the bargain. She showed up where she was expected — in fact, she showed up with time to spare.

Her boyfriend was the one who lost track of the plan. All it took was her playful questioning to make him lose his temper. But that didn’t change the fact he was clearly in the wrong.

He needs to work on his time-management skills — and his accountability.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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