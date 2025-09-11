She’s Tired Of Her Family Members Using Her Car And Not Taking Care Of It, So She Told Them They Can’t Use It Anymore

This woman’s family sounds ROUGH.

And by rough, I mean totally inconsiderate and rude.

And she’s finally had enough of them!

Read her story below and see if you think she did anything wrong.

AITA for refusing to let my family borrow my car again? “I’m a 20F uni student, and I got a car two years ago as my birthday/ med school admission gift, its a very old and not pretty car, but I was very happy and excited to have MY own car. For context I was a very scared driver at first. My mom has a car and I was the first sibling to have one (I’m the middle child) but thats because when my mom gave the same amount to my sister for a car she saved it for later and later never came and she didn’t buy a car until her 22 birthday. But she didn’t care because she used my mom’s one ( a white and younger car ) until she got married and I wasn’t allowed to use the white one and honestly that was fine with me because I wasn’t a good driver at that time.

Things are getting a bit weird.

Now things are weird when mom is using her own car and dad and brother need a car. They would put their plans on me or simply say things like, “oh yea tomorrow I need your car , cancel your plans. I’m like “Cancel my plans?” ( I kinda have anger issues ). But thats not even the worst, my dad blew my tire once.

Jeez!

My brother got 3 speeding tickets with my car and one got me to the cops, and last night was my last straw. He came home very late and used my car. I asked him why was he smiling like an idiot and he told me he ran on a pavement and destroyed my left tire and rim. I was very mad but then again they always paid for the things they broke on my car so I was like, whatever. But just this morning I heard him talk to dad about cheap tires and rim and I saw red. Because it’s not fair. I take care of my car, I pay everything in time, never broke anything. I’m a very safe driver ( nice word to say I’m a slow and careful one ) and it’s true I don’t know **** about cars but i know mine very well. Its a old one and you can’t drive too fast or she SHAKES.

There’s more!

I also had a problem with gas when they used to use the car and never pay gas or let my car at reserve when I never let it go that low ( I always fill it ) but honestly, sometimes they fill the tank so it compensate i guess. I’m just so mad they treat my car like a piece of trash because its an old and ugly one.

She needs to put a stop to this.

I’m nice enough to let them borrow it and they criticize me for keeping it when I never ever got a problem with it. hey do because they are too rough with it. So this morning I told them when they were mocking my car knowledge and told me, “A pretty girl in such a ugly car is a weird combo.” I told him that he better pay for the tire and rim and go buy a car and never use mine again because I’m tired of their behavior. They mock me for being cheap but I don’t see the wrong in using a car as long as I’m legally allowed to. The mechanic said my car is very tough and can easily drive more if i continue like this. I called my mom to tell her and she said I was being rude and selfish. Am I? AITA?”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

Another reader weighed in.

And this person spoke up.

She shouldn’t let her family members anywhere near her car!

They don’t deserve it.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.