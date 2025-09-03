Sister Begs For A Kid-Free Weekend, But Sibling Says No, And Now She’s Not Speaking To Them

After months of helping out her single-mom sister with last-minute babysitting, one overworked 32-year-old just wanted a quiet weekend to herself.

But when she finally said no, things got heated—and now there’s radio silence.

AITAH for telling my sister I won’t watch her kids during my only free weekend? So a bit of background: I’m 32 and work full-time with pretty long hours during the week. I don’t have kids, but my sister (35F) has three under the age of 10. She’s a single mom, and I try to help when I can. I’ve babysat for her multiple times over the past year, sometimes on short notice. This coming weekend, I had plans to just relax. Nothing special, just sleep in, maybe see a movie, and catch up on some stuff at home.

It’s been a rough couple of weeks and this is literally my first weekend with nothing scheduled in months. A few days ago, my sister texted asking if I could take the kids Saturday to Sunday because she “desperately needs a break.” I get that parenting is hard, especially alone. But I told her I couldn’t this time and explained that I really need the downtime. She responded with a long message about how I “don’t understand what tired really is” and how it’s selfish of me not to help family when I’m “just going to be at home anyway.”

She hasn’t responded to my texts since. I feel bad because I know she’s struggling and I do help when I can. But I also feel like I’m allowed to take time for myself. AITA?

Redditors were quick to point out that being child-free doesn’t mean being on-call.

Most agreed that this sibling was well within their right to say no—especially after stepping up so many times before.

Wanting one weekend of peace? Not exactly a crime.

She has a right to her own life.

Like, really. No is no.

She skipped the babysitting shift—and got guilt-tripped into silence.

