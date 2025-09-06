A Total Lunar Eclipse And Blood Moon Will Be Be Visible In The Night Sky On September 7th

There’s nothing that inspires awe and wonder quite like an eye-catching event happening in space.

We live busy, fast-paced lives in which it’s hard to draw our eyes away from work, childcare, chores, and all the other various responsibilities that somehow get heaped upon us.

But on the evening of September 7th it’s worth fitting in a little bit of time to take a look up at the sky.

If you do, there’s a chance you might see something quite incredible.

That’s because across many parts of the world, a total lunar eclipse will be visible in the night sky.

Also known as a ‘Blood Moon’, the eclipse will see our usually bright white moon turn a dark red color, as the Sky At Night Magazine explained in a news post:

“A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth is positioned between the Sun and the Moon, so that Earth’s shadow is cast on the lunar surface. This causes the Moon to appear a dark, rusty red colour, which is why it’s known as a ‘Blood Moon’.”

Billions of people across the world will get their chance to see the lunar eclipse, with people across east Africa, Asia, and Australia in direct sight on the Blood Moon.

It’s sad news for North and South America and parts of Europe though, since the angle of the Earth and potential cloud cover will make it difficult to see the Moon.

However for those of you who still want to see the spectacle, hope is at hand thanks to websites who will be streaming the event live.

Both the Virtual Telescope Project and TimeAndDate.com will provide a broadcast of the total lunar eclipse on September 7th, meaning that you don’t have to travel to another continent in order to witness the spectacular red Moon.

Everyone can watch, no matter where they’re located in the world!

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a second giant hole has opened up on the sun’s surface. Here’s what it means.