Spouse Noticed Prescription Pills Were Disappearing, So They Swapped Them With Laxatives To Catch The Culprit In Their Tracks

You get what you deserve So, about 10 years ago, a family member of mine had to have in-house therapy. We had therapists in our home anywhere from 5 to 6 days a week.

But when they were prescribed pain meds, things got messy.

My spouse had gotten some heavy pain medication to treat an issue — think “O”. They came to me and asked if I had been taking his medication, as it was regulated and he was missing a significant amount of pills.

They knew that something fishy was going on.

Now, mind you, he didn’t leave the bottle just sitting around either. We determined he hadn’t forgotten and taken extra, and I had not been taking them, so someone else must have been taking them who had access to our home.

They knew someone was taking it, but they just needed to find out who.

This was tricky, as we had 4 different therapists coming to our home on a weekly basis. We developed a plan. My spouse also had some medication to treat constipation.

So they hatched a devious plan that worked like a charm.

We replaced the “O” with the medication that makes you go in the “O” bottle, left it where he normally kept it, and then we waited. Mid-week, one of our therapists suddenly developed explosive diarrhea and had to leave our home early. FAFO. We didn’t have a problem with medication going missing after this.

