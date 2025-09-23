Spouses Often Lie To Each Other, And This Married Woman Is Taking A Moment To Point Out How Weird That Is

As some TV doctor was fond of saying, “everybody lies.” And it’s true. We all do. In big ways, in small ways.

It’s actually sort of impossible to get through life without being a LITTLE BIT strategically deceptive.

But usually, that’s for purposes of manners, of defensiveness with people we don’t know well.

The people we’re supposed to trust the most in this world – we’re not just constantly, actively lying to them right?

That’s the question posed by TikTok user @k8rey:

“Hi, quick question, are we lying to our spouses or…? Because I’m reading this book, and this girl’s talking about how she and her husband are so different than their friends because they don’t lie to each other.”

“She has a friend that will sneak clothes into the house and she will put the clothes in the closet and cut the tags off so that he doesn’t see the price. She has another friend who hides facials and haircuts and getting her nails done from her husband.”

“So my question is, we’re not lying to our spouses, right? Like if you’re not in danger, you’re not lying, right? If you are in a safe, happy, healthy marriage, we’re not lying to our spouses? Because the moment something happens, the first thing I do is I text my husband. If he doesn’t answer, I call him, if he doesn’t answer, I Facetime him, and if he still doesn’t answer, I’m sending a ******* carrier pigeon, okay? There is not one thing in this world that would happen that I would keep from my husband, and if you are keeping things from your spouse, why?”

Take a look at the video:

Do snacks count?

A lot of people can’t even keep good secrets.

But a lot of people have a background in this…

Here’s hoping for a good one.

Gotta keep us honest.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁