Stepdaughter Wants To Draw Clear Boundaries, But Her Stepmom Feels Like It Steps On Her Toes

Family dynamics are complicated, especially when divorce, remarriage, and kids are involved. There are bound to be some big feelings.

Like in this story, when a stepmom thinks she’s earned the title of real mom… but her stepdaughter says, “that’s what I call my mom.”

Let’s step further into the drama here.

AITAH for refusing to call my stepmom “Mom” even though she’s been raising me since I was little? So, my biological mom is still in my life, and while our relationship has its ups and downs, I do love her.

Good start.

My dad remarried when I was pretty young, and his wife has been in my life for a long time now. She’s kind and involved and has done a lot for me. I appreciate her deeply.

At least this isn’t an evil stepmom situation. But what does go wrong?

But recently, she sat me down and asked if I could start calling her “Mom” instead of her first name. She said it would make her feel like I truly see her as family and that she’s earned that title after everything she’s done for me. I told her I wasn’t comfortable with it.

Fair enough. Will stepmom react with aplomb?

I explained that while I respect and care for her, I already have a mom and it just doesn’t feel right to call someone else that. She got really quiet and seemed hurt, and since then she’s been kind of distant.

Nope, she’s getting farther into bad stepmom territory. How will OP deal?

My dad told me he understands my feelings, but he also said I should consider it because she really has stepped up for me in ways not everyone would. Some extended family members even chimed in, saying I’m being cold and ungrateful by denying her that recognition.

That seems harsh… will OP hold the boundary?

But I feel like I’m allowed to set that boundary without it meaning I don’t care. AITAH for not wanting to call my stepmom “Mom”?

What a mother of a problem.

What do the comments think?

One person says, call her what ya want.

Another poster says, some things don’t need to change.

This poster suggests that sometimes ignoring is the best policy.

Someone suggests that stepparents need to learn a lesson.

This user says you shouldn’t be punished for standing up for yourself.

Not the momma… but close?

I guess that’s not good enough.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.