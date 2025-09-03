Stepmom And Dad Want To Celebrate Child’s Late Mother’s Birthday, But The Child Thinks It’s A Sick Joke

Imagine losing your mom at a young age. You might want to grieve with others, or you might prefer to grieve alone.

In today’s story, one grieving child wants to be alone on their mom’s birthday, but when their dad and stepmom make another suggestion, it turns into a very dramatic situation.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for asking my dad and stepmom what kind of sick joke they are trying to play on me My mom died so now I am stuck at my dad’s and stepmom’s and half-siblings all the time. My one request was that the did not make me leave my hometown so that I can be by her grave. I had several relatives offer my dad to let me stay at theirs in my town, and then go to his town every other weekend like usual. That way, I could be close to mom and commute to school would be shorter.

She didn’t get their wish.

He said no and his wife (who has no parenting rights to me) decided she had a say and they both forced me to go live there forever. I have been keeping myself busy with school, tennis, and friends to avoid being at my dad’s and to keep myself busy in order not to think about my mom all the time. I have no desire or want to be around their “perfect family with no dead main characters”, nor do I want to be around people who didn’t love my mom or care that she is dead.

It was her birthday Sunday and I had plans to stay in bed, but my dad and stepmom decided to be disrespectful and try and celebrate her birthday with me and tried to go to her grave with me.

She was very upset at the dad and stepmom.

I was furious at them both and asked them what kind of sick joke they were trying to play on me. I told my dad to stop acting like he gave the slightest care about my mom when he divorced her. I asked my stepmom what rights she thinks she has to my mom and asked if she wants to go mess up my mom’s grave to show that she’s a winner or something. My dad yelled at me because my stepmom cried, so I wanted to know if I was actually a jerk or if it was my dad putting my last again.

This is a grieving child.

The dad and stepmom might’ve meant well, but they should’ve respected their child’s wishes instead of pushing this child to grieve in the way they think is best.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

