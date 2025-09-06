Stepmom Tells Teenage Boy To Go To Bed, But He Refuses To Listen To Her And Will Only Obey His Dad

If you were a teenager with a stepmom who was only about ten years older than you, would you do what they told you to do as if they were your biological parent, or would you ignore them?

In today’s story, one teenage boy refused to obey his stepmom, and he admits that his argument with her might’ve been childish.

Let’s read the whole story to see if it really was childish or not.

AITA for telling my stepmom that she isn’t my real mom? [15m] I live at my [35] mom’s half of the time and the other half is at my [39] dad’s and my [26] stepmom’s. My stepmom is decent but she tries to act like she is my mom too much. Yesterday I was playing at 9pm and stopped before anyone came into my room to complain. I wanted to chill for a bit on my phone.

He didn’t want his stepmom to tell him what to do.

I listened to some music for an hour until my stepmom came in and started whining about me being up so late. I told her that it’s only 10pm and that I would have to get up at 9am so it’s fine. She insisted and I had enough of it so I just straight up told her that she wasn’t my real mom and that she didn’t have authority over me.

That might have been a bit childish but I was really annoyed.

Then his dad got involved.

She didn’t let up and called my dad who was in the living room. He was really mad and told me to listen to what she says. I did what my dad told me to do which was to brush my teeth and go to bed. Today he told me to listen to her because she partially owns the house and has authority over me and can tell me when to go to bed and do chores.

It sounds like he obeys his dad but not his stepmom.

Either the dad needs to be the one to tell him what to do, or they need to have a family meeting about the roles and expectations in this family.

Reddit users were pretty split in their opinions on this boy’s behavior.

This person thinks it’s about respect, not parenting.

Another person points out that she is a parents whether he likes it or not.

On the flip side, this person was in a similar position and sides with him.

Another person thinks the stepmom is being too controlling.

As long as he lives in her house, he has to obey her rules.

That’s just the truth.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.