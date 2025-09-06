September 6, 2025 at 10:47 am

Students Made A Hilarious School Announcement For Their Upcoming Play, But Their Vice-Principal Didn’t Get The Memo And Accidentally Freaked Out

by Ben Auxier

Franklin Drama Club students making an announcement

TikTok/fhsdrama

I grew up a theatre kid, so I’ve got a lot of love for this.

Some creative kiddos decided to, well, get creative, and do a school-wide PA announcement as chaotic as their upcoming farcical play.

Trouble was, not everybody who needed to know did know, adding an ironic “thing going wrong goes wrong” level to the proceedings from TikTok user @fhsdrama.

Franklin Drama Club students making an announcement

TikTok/fhsdrama

“Will you stop it? No, I literally said stop it. Good morning, Franklin. Hi. Ouch.”

“What are you doing?”

“I’m doing the announcements. Listen, FHS, come see The Play That Goes Wrong this weekend and see me. Ow!”

“No. Come see The Play That Goes Wrong and see me.”

“This isn’t about you, Larkin.”

Franklin Drama Club students making an announcement

TikTok/fhsdrama

“Then a faculty member rushes in, panicked.”

“That went to the whole school. The whole time. The whole time? Everything you guys just argued about.”

Franklin Drama Club students making an announcement

TikTok/fhsdrama

“Yes, we did it on purpose.”

“No.”

Franklin Drama Club students making an announcement

TikTok/fhsdrama

“Keep going. Keep going.”

@fhsdrama

Replying to @FHS Drama Club what a trooper. tbh we shouldve given the admin more warning but oh well bro was just doing her job 😭💀 . . . #fyp #funny #school #dramaclub #theater #theatre #theplaythatgoeswrong #highschool #prank #goeswrong #fypシ #highschooltheater #sorry

♬ original sound – FHS Drama Club

Don’t rush the stage!

Screenshot 1 6e4ace Students Made A Hilarious School Announcement For Their Upcoming Play, But Their Vice Principal Didnt Get The Memo And Accidentally Freaked Out

Gotta check those messages.

Screenshot 2 a11dc0 Students Made A Hilarious School Announcement For Their Upcoming Play, But Their Vice Principal Didnt Get The Memo And Accidentally Freaked Out

She was a good sport.

Screenshot 3 e06239 Students Made A Hilarious School Announcement For Their Upcoming Play, But Their Vice Principal Didnt Get The Memo And Accidentally Freaked Out

But this is very fitting.

Screenshot 4 739631 Students Made A Hilarious School Announcement For Their Upcoming Play, But Their Vice Principal Didnt Get The Memo And Accidentally Freaked Out

Perfect promo, kids. Break a leg!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter