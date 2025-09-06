Students Made A Hilarious School Announcement For Their Upcoming Play, But Their Vice-Principal Didn’t Get The Memo And Accidentally Freaked Out

I grew up a theatre kid, so I’ve got a lot of love for this.

Some creative kiddos decided to, well, get creative, and do a school-wide PA announcement as chaotic as their upcoming farcical play.

Trouble was, not everybody who needed to know did know, adding an ironic “thing going wrong goes wrong” level to the proceedings from TikTok user @fhsdrama.

“Will you stop it? No, I literally said stop it. Good morning, Franklin. Hi. Ouch.”

“What are you doing?”

“I’m doing the announcements. Listen, FHS, come see The Play That Goes Wrong this weekend and see me. Ow!”

“No. Come see The Play That Goes Wrong and see me.”

“This isn’t about you, Larkin.”

“Then a faculty member rushes in, panicked.”

“That went to the whole school. The whole time. The whole time? Everything you guys just argued about.”

“Yes, we did it on purpose.”

“No.”

“Keep going. Keep going.”

Don’t rush the stage!

Gotta check those messages.

She was a good sport.

But this is very fitting.

Perfect promo, kids. Break a leg!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.