Subtle Foreshadowing Is One Of The Hottest TikTok Trends, And This Video Gets It Just Right

If TikTok is good at anything, it is good at constantly changing up the trends and making different things go viral for a short period of time.

One of the hottest TikTok trends right now is being called “Subtle Foreshadowing.” Some people love it and others hate it, but there is no doubt that it is very popular.

This TikToker gave it a try and came up with one of the most popular examples of Subtle Foreshadowing. The trend is pretty simple: you start showing a video, then you cut to showing just a picture or a few frames of the end result of the video, then you cut back to the beginning. Sometimes this will happen multiple times, so you keep getting just a taste of what is going to happen before you see the whole thing.

In this video, you see a toddler walking through the grass, and then it quickly cuts to an image where she is stepping on a drain cover that is starting to tip. It then cuts back to the video of her walking.

As soon as you see that image, you know exactly what is going to happen.

This happens a few more times as she progresses with her walking. The caption on the video just says, “Subtle Foreshadowing,” and the description is “#subtleforeshadowing #FYP #ForYou” so nothing too exciting.

If we’re being honest, there is really nothing subtle about this trend.

Finally, when the video is allowed to complete, the young girl falls all the way into the drain, which puts her into an opening in the ground where she is almost entirely below the grass. It is pretty terrifying to see, but the girl is just fine.

While I get that the trend is supposed to be funny and not subtle at all, I really don’t like it very much.

For me, I just think it is a way to extend a 5 second video into being 30+ seconds to help boost views.

In this video’s case, however, it is actually pretty well done and funny.

Check it out for yourself and see what you think:

