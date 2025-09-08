Teenage Boy Loves Doodling In His Notebook, But His Mom Thinks It’s Immature And Messy

It’s normal for teenagers to explore and develop their passions.

If you were a teen who liked to draw, you might find yourself doodling in your notebook at school. What would you do if your mother got really upset about these drawings? Would you stop doodling, defend yourself, or look for a compromise?

This teenage boy loves art and enjoys doodling during class.

But his mother sees it as immature and inappropriate.

When he tried explaining himself, his mother got mad, and he’s not sure what to do.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA For drawing in the sides of my notebook in school? I’m a 16-year-old kid living in Asia. I love art, so I’d usually doodle and draw in class when I’m bored. However, my Asian of a mother doesn’t like that apparently. She said it didn’t look “clean.”

This young boy’s mother told him it’s not “mature” to doodle.

Like I care what my notes look like. What does she want me to do? Make my notes look like a job application? She also says that it isn’t right and mature for a 16-year-old to doodle.

She got mad at him for drawing in his notebook.

I don’t get why not. Like doodling would kill a guy? She actually got furious about me drawing on my notebook. And I’m talking about full yelling and hitting things.

When he tried to defend himself, his mom took it as not obeying her.

Furthermore, she also gets mad when I defend myself. She says that “I don’t listen to her” when she doesn’t even want to hear my side of the argument. I was so tempted to say, “Because the parents who raised me don’t listen either.” But I didn’t. I just sat there and listened to her nonsense of a speech.

Of all the things for parents to be mad about, doodling in a notebook doesn’t seem like it should be one of them.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person suggests having another notebook for drawings.

Here’s similar advice.

There’s nothing wrong with doodling, explains this person.

Finally, people are also sharing their doodling experience.

Creative expression should never be mistaken for disobedience.

