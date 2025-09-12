Teenage Girl Finds Out That Her Dad And Stepmom Have Been Stealing From Her, So She Wants To Live With Her Mom

Sometimes parenting can be really difficult, and it can become even more complicated when there are multiple children.

Children often want things to be fair, and they notice when things don’t seem to be fair. For example, at Christmas, one child might get upset if a sibling gets more presents because it doesn’t seem fair.

In today’s story, a dad and stepmom make a decision that they think makes things fair between their children, but when one of the kids finds out what they’re doing, she doesn’t think it’s fair at all!

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for staying with my mom after finding out that my dad and stepmom have been splitting my birthday/Christmas money with my sister My (f14) dad and stepmom adopted Maria (9f) like 4 years ago. My grandparents on my dad’s side never really liked her and my my dad hasn’t let us see them after something happened like 3 years ago. Every year for our birthdays and Christmas, my grandparents would send us each $150. They sent the check, my dad would cash it, and put the money in a card for us to open with the rest of our presents.

Then she found out the truth.

My birthday was 2 weeks ago and I opened the check from my grandparents and saw that it was actually $300. I asked my dad and stepmom why I was only getting half and they said that my grandparents never sent anything for my sister so they saved half to give to her on her birthday and gave her half on Christmas.

She thinks she might’ve been too mean.

I know it was kinda mean but I yelled at my dad, stepmom, and sister for taking my money and I called my mom to pick me up. I haven’t talked to any of them since except to tell my dad I don’t want to see my stepmom or sister for a while and that I want to live with my mom. I was telling my friends about it and they said I was kinda being mean to my sister so I wanted to know if I was a jerk.

