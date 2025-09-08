Teenage Girl Got Tired Of Her Brother’s Girlfriend Wearing Her Clothes Without Permission, So She Finally Spoke Up And Said What She’s Doing Is Gross

Using someone else’s personal stuff without permission is a big no-no.

What would you do if someone was wearing your clothes without even bothering to ask if it was okay or not? Would you be bothered by this or happy to share?

This teenage girl lives with her mom and older brother.

Her brother’s girlfriend started staying over more frequently and also began helping herself to her clothes without asking.

When she voiced her discomfort, her brother dismissed her feelings and tried to justify his GF’s actions.

Would you agree to it? Read the full story below.

AITA for saying it’s inappropriate that my brother’s girlfriend keeps wearing my clothes? I (17F) live at home with my mom and brother (23M). His girlfriend (23F) has started staying over more often, like multiple nights a week. I’m not judging that part too much. She’s great, but what’s really bothering me is that she keeps wearing my clothes.

This teenage girl initially agreed to lend her clothes to her brother’s girlfriend.

The first few times it was with permission. I agreed and lent her my stuff. But now, I’ll just wake up and see her walking around the kitchen. She’s wearing one of my shirts like it’s normal. I never said she could freely take anything.

She told her brother how she feels about his GF wearing her clothes.

When I brought it up to my brother, he said it’d be a hassle to make her pack more stuff. He said that it’s just a nice way to make her feel more welcomed and at home and that it’d be even more inappropriate for her to wear his clothes around the house. Okay… But, how is that my problem? I’m not her closet. I don’t know why she doesn’t just wear my mom’s too.

She thinks it’s kinda gross.

I told him it made me uncomfortable, especially because there’s something intimate about her wearing my stuff. It reminds me that she’s sleeping in his bed, and I don’t want to picture that. Honestly, it just feels kinda gross. Our mom is staying out of it. She didn’t disagree with me, but I don’t know if she sees it the same way I do or just doesn’t care.

Is she overreacting, or is she right to feel like the girlfriend is crossing a line?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s some advice from this user.

She should bring her own clothes, says this person.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

Just because they agreed once doesn’t mean they’re okay with it all the time.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.